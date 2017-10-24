Snake bitten punch: Creepy cocktails that require a few tricks but are sure to be a treat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Believe it or not -- Halloween is a week from today! So we called in chef Alisa Malavenda to whip up some creepy cocktails that will get you in the mood for something spooky.

Creepy Cocktails – Real Milwaukee

Chef Alisa Malavenda

Modernfood4u@aol.com

Snake Bitten Punch

3 bottles or cans of ginger beer

4 C. apple cider

1 ½ C. whiskey or vodka

3 cinnamon sticks

Combine all the ingredients into a punch bowl or pitcher.

Stir to combine and serve in ice filled glasses garnished with oranges or rubber snakes.

Vampire Kiss :

1.5 oz blavod black vodka ( or regular vodka)

1.5 oz Chambord

3 oz cranberry or pomegranate juice

.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

candy apple coating for rim ( recipe follows )

Candy Coating:

Mix 3 part sugar to one part water – add red food coloring and cook over medium high heat until a candy thermometer reaches 300 degrees.

Let cool slightly and dip the rim of your glass in the mixture letting it drip down the sides

Alternatively you can add red food coloring to corn syrup – this is a runnier garnish.

For the Cocktail : Shake all the ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain mixture carefully into a martini glass and garnish with fangs.

Dark Shadows Sour

1.5 oz black rum

1 oz Jagermeister

.5 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

egg white from a medium or large egg

Garnish :

Halloween stencil or toothpick

1 capsule of activated charcoal or edible glitter

Combine rum, jagermeister, lime juice and simple syrup in a tall glass filled with ice.Stir to chill and then strain into a dry ( no ice ) cocktail shaker. Add egg white and the coil part of the ‘hawthorne” strainer.

Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass.

Place your stencil over the glass and sprinkle either the activated charcoal or glitter to create a creepy effect. Or just sprinkle a little on top and and drag with a toothpick to create a creepy design or cob web

Note: you can purchase activated charcoal ( it has no flavor) in any health food store or on line .

Corpse Reviver

Said to wake the dead and was created for the hang over “hair of the dog”

1 oz gin ( I prefer Bombay for it’s botanical elements in this drink)

1 oz Cointreau ( or triple sec)

1 oz Cocchi Americano or Lillet Blanc

1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Just a dash of absinthe or Pernod ( licorice flavor )

Add all the ingredients to an ice filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is frosted. Strain in to a chilled cocktail glass.

Skull and Crossbones Toxic Tonic

1.5 oz Bourbon

.5 oz St Germain

.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 oz peppercorn ginger syrup (recipe follows) and 4 oz soda water

few dashes of Bitters

Layer all the ingredients in order in a tall Collins glass. Add the skull and cross bones tea infuser with dry ice to create a creepy illusion, always taken care when using dry ice. Alternatively you can serve this drink over ice cubes.

Ginger Syrup

1 piece about 4 inches long of fresh ginger

1 C sugar

1 C water

1 t whole black peppercorns

Peel ginger and slice into thin discs. In a saucepan add sugar, water, peppercorns and fresh ginger. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to medium low and cook until all the sugar is dissolved. Bring to room temperature and then let it steep in the refrigerator overnight. Strain and put into a clean glass jar.

Halloween Hypnotist

1.5 oz vodka

3 oz tonic water

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 skewered piece of cotton candy

1 glow stick

( black light for even more of an effect)

Mix vodka, tonic and lemon juice in a ice filled cocktail shaker , strain into a martini glass , garnish with cotton candy and a glow stick .

Fiery Caramel Apple

Small lady apples ( 8-10 or 5 -6 regular size)

Syringe

Fireball whiskey

Bag of Kraft Caramels (11 oz) plus 2 T water

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Wash and Dry apples well and chill in fridge.( this will help the caramel stick)

Remove caramels from wrapper and place in a microwave safe bowl. Add water and microwave for 2-3 minutes until the caramels are completely melted. Stir mixture.

Meanwhile, fill syringe with fireball whiskey and poke a few holes in the top of the apple and slowly inject the whiskey into the apple. Make sure the apples are dry and dip the apple in the caramel sauce one at a time- coating the apple and letting the excess drip off before placing on the parchment.

Refrigerate until ready to serve – bring to room temperature at least 15 minutes before serving.

And sometimes it is all in the garnish !

Bleeding Beet Hearts – Orange Pumpkin Caps- h”EYE”balls -Gummy Worm Ice Cubes, Hibiscus Flowers in syrup and Dry Ice, any of these can turn your sparkling wine , martinis and old fashions into creepy cocktails and are great for no alcoholic kid friendly drinks too.