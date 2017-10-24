× Some of the 120 dogs in Waukesha from Puerto Rico now available for adoption! 🐾

WAUKESHA — A number of dogs rescued from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria — being cared for at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha, are ready for adoption.

120 dogs from Puerto Rico arrived at the Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field on Saturday, October 21st.

These dogs were already in shelters prior to the hurricane.

HAWS officials said Tuesday, October 24th there are many small and medium-sized “super cute” mixed breeds and puppies available for adoption. Adoption fees range from $50 to $295, depending on the age of the animal.

If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to stop in and check them out!

HAWS viewing hours:

M-F from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sat from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

HAWS also needs help caring for the many dogs in their facility from Puerto Rico.

Here’s how you could help:

1. Donate: Just head to hawspets.org and click on “DONATE”

2. Shop: Check out the shelter’s needs on our Amazon Wish LIst here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/27PGKT099VTPI or pick up similar items at a pet supply store and drop off at HAWS.

3. Clean: HAWS will accept ANY of your bath-size towels. They’re going through them like crazy!

4. Adopt: Now’s the time if you’re looking to add a new K-9 member to your family!

Officials with the Humane Society of the United States said Tuesday in the month since Maria hit, over 1,500 animals have been taken off the island to more than 50 shelters and rescues across the US.