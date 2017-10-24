× “We are proud:” Green Bay officer praised for picking up boy from school, left alone on his birthday

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay police officer is being praised after he picked up a child from school — left alone on his birthday.

It happened Monday, October 23rd.

According to a post on the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, the parent in this case is incarcerated, and there were no other known family contacts — so Officer Robinson responded to the boy’s elementary school after he wasn’t picked up at the end of the school day.

It also happened to be the boy’s birthday.

Police said Officer Robinson took the child for a meal at McDonald’s and a ride around in the police car for his birthday.

His family was eventually located and the child was dropped off.

The McDonald’s meal was made possible by cheeseburger coupons donated to the department for use by officers in certain situations.