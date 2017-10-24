× Winner of $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kenosha comes forward

KENOSHA — Ruth Rodriguez of Kenosha is the lucky winner of a $1 million Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, October 18th drawing.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 30, 49, 54, 66 and 69 with a Powerball of 8. The Power Play number was 2.

Rodriguez bought her ticket at the Speedway at 3012 Washington Road (on Washington near Wood Road) in Kenosha. She matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Schmidt’s Country Gas N Go at 26480 Fries Lane (near Loomis Road) in Wind Lake (Racine County).

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from Wednesday’s drawing to claim their prizes. The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Since there was not a Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday night, the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is estimated at $173 million ($109 million cash).

