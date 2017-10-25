As Racine Zoo waves goodbye to giraffe, moving to breed, Milwaukee Co. Zoo welcomes baby gorilla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Animals of all sizes are in the news -- with the addition of a baby gorilla at the Milwaukee County Zoo and the departure of a beloved giraffe in Racine.

You might expect this from a giraffe, but 13-year-old Bo is kind of a big deal.

“Bo is a little more interested in just getting his crackers, and doing what Bo wants to do," said Lorie Wynn, the primary giraffe keeper at the Racine Zoo.

The keepers at the Racine Zoo Wednesday, October 25th made sure he was well-fed, because Bo was gearing up for an adventure.

“Our zoo acts as a holding area for the males, until they are deemed ready to move on to make more of their own kind," said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo, describing the zoo's relationship with a network of zoos around the country.

On Thursday, October 26th, Bo will be transported to another zoo in the country to meet some lucky lady. Turns out, Bo is quite the catch.

“He has become the 14th most [genetically] valuable Masai giraffe in captivity for breeding, do he’s going to be going and making some little Bo’s," said Wynn.

As they prepared to wave goodbye to Bo in Racine, the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday announced the birth of a new friend.

“It’s great to have a baby gorilla. We haven’t had one since three years ago when Suilamon was born," said Dawn Kruger, gorilla keeper.

Proud parents Cassius and Naku – western lowland gorillas – welcomed a baby girl into the world on September 9th. This week marked the first chance the public has had to see the as-yet-unnamed child.

“As it’s growing, it’s going to get stronger. You’re going to see it climbing on mom’s back a little bit more. It’s going to start venturing off on its own, exploring its area and obviously starting to play with Suilamon and having that nice friendship," said Kruger.

The baby gorilla will be on display on Thursday, October 26th, and this weekend, but will have a break from public life on Friday.

The Racine Zoo will get a three-year-old giraffe to replace Bo and join the other Masai giraffe, Mac. Because of the cold weather, the new addition won’t be out on exhibit until the spring.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Milwaukee County Zoo.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Racine Zoo.