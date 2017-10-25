Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day at the Racine Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- You only have two days left to say goodbye to a crowd favorite at the Racine Zoo. Carl tells us why their giraffe named Bo has to go.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Boo at the Zoo (website)

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day (9 AM to 4:30 PM) with the animals at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is included with regular Zoo admission. Zoo members get in free! Not a member? Click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plus, enjoy these fun activities:

Cool "Knock-Knock" doors...open them if you dare!

Create your own edible spooky snacktivity

Trick-or-treat through the Zoo using our treat finder map

Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house

Find and meet our special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors

And much more! Join us if you dare!