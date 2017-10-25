× Construction begins on Ryan Rd. interchange, $16M project to be complete next fall

OAK CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to begin work on the reconstruction of the Ryan Road Interchange along I-94 in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, October 25th.

A news release indicates the project includes reconstructing the Ryan Road overpass bridges, the entrance and exit ramps to and from I-94, and adjacent retaining walls and sign structures. It also includes three culvert extensions along I-94 at Puetz Road and Drexel Avenue.

What to expect:

Ryan Road Park and Ride to close in early December

Single lanes along Ryan Road will be open heading eastbound and westbound across the bridges

Ramps to remain open throughout the project (except for minor short term closure to match new roadway configuration)

Minimal impacts to I-94 mainline

The $16,176,000 project is expected to be complete by fall of 2018. The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.

