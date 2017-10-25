× DNR board member: Revisit ginseng rules for Foxconn

MADISON — A member of the state Department of Natural Resources’ board wants the agency to revisit its ginseng regulations in light of a deal Foxconn Technology Group struck with the Wisconsin Ginseng Council.

The Taiwanese electronics company wants to build a massive plant in Mount Pleasant. The company’s CEO, Terry Gou, signed a letter of intent with the ginseng council in July to help central Wisconsin ginseng growers get products to more Asian-Pacific markets.

DNR Warden Eric Grudzinski told the agency’s board Wednesday that state’s ginseng poaching regulations were developed 40 years ago and fines are less than what a pound of ginseng is worth today.

Board member Fred Prehn told DNR officials he wants suggestions on tougher regulations, saying the Foxconn deal is going to raise awareness of ginseng’s value.