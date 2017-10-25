Fisher-Price recalls 63K infant seats due to fire hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats because of a fire hazard. The Fisher-Price “Soothing Motion Seats” bounce, sway and vibrate — along with playing nature sounds.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the motor housing can overheat in the seat, posing a fire hazard.

There have been 36 reports of the seat overheating, including one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Five models are being recalled with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The model number can be found on the underside of the motor housing.

