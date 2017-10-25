GOP senators want to crack down on rioters with felony punishments

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Republicans want to crack down on rioters after protests turned violent in Sherman Park in 2016. Opponents say peaceful protesters are the ones who will pay.

Supporters say Wisconsin law doesn’t spell out a punishment for those who participate in a riot. Their bills would make it a felony to block streets or participate in unrest that turns violent.

Protests over the police killing of a black man, Sylville Smith, erupted in two nights of violence in Sherman Park last summer.

“It needs to be elevated to where it should be, which is criminal,” said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

Van Wanggaard said state law isn’t tough enough when it comes to punishing those who burned buildings and blocked streets.

“If I’m just going to get a $25 ticket, OK then I’ll go out there and do whatever I can to cause whatever I can and people are going to get hurt. This way, it’s a good way to get people’s attention right away,” Wanggaard said.

His bills define “riot” as a gathering of three or more people where there’s violence or the threat of it. Critics say bystanders, peacekeepers and protesters could be charged for the work of outside agitators.

Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, notes Governor Scott Walker once said he’d “thought about” planting troublemakers in the protests over Act 10.

“I don’t think figuring out, how do we label some more people so they can’t get jobs and have more hurdles in front of them for standing up about injustice in their community, I don’t think that’s the answer,” Taylor said.

Taylor said lawmakers are unwilling to address what she calls the real issues: distrust between the community and police.

“What we got instead is bills to say, ‘don’t you protest, and if you do, you better hope nothing gets damaged,'” said Taylor.

“It’s not about how many people you arrest,” Wanggaard said.

Wanggaard said police are trained to know the difference between protesters and rioters.

“If you go back to the neighborhood today, it’s still not back to where it should be,” Wanggaard said of Sherman Park.

FOX6 News asked the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office how many people were charged with crimes as a result of the disorder in August of 2016. We have not heard back.