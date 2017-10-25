× Hartland man arrested in Menomonee Falls road rage shooting

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police say a dispute between motorists resulted in a 21-year-old man being shot in the arm and a 34-year-old man was arrested.

October 20th, around 5:30 p.m., a 21-year-old Milwaukee man reported that he had been shot in the right arm following a dispute with another driver on Kaul Avenue in Menomonee Falls.

Following an investigation, police say a 34-year-old Hartland man was arrested and charges were requested through the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say this was not a random incident, but the result of a confrontation between drivers. There is no ongoing danger to the public.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is reminding drivers instead of taking aggression out on another driver, avoid “road rage” by obtaining a license plate number and reporting traffic violations to the police.