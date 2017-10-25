× “I urge you to attend:” Benefit concert for Mexico and Puerto Rico disaster relief

MILWAUKEE — A benefit concert for Mexico and Puerto Rico disaster relief efforts will be held at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Woodland Dreams Ballroom on Saturday, October 28th at 10 p.m.

Alderman Jose Perez issued a press release on Wednesday, October 25th encouraging residents to attend the show.

Eddie Palmieri is headlining the event. He is a 10-time Grammy winning Latin jazz musician and composer.

He will be joined by world-class virtuoso William Cepeda, a brief opening set by Milwaukee salsa musician Jesus “Joey” Burgos, and musicians from local Latin music ensembles.

In a statement Alderman Perez said:

“I am very proud of the generous spirit and unity shown throughout Milwaukee amid these tragedies in Mexico and Puerto Rico. I urge you to attend this concert, donate to the Red Cross, and enjoy a night full of great music.”

The concert will take place after the United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS) Hispanic Awards Banquet, which honors the contributions of Wisconsin Hispanics to their communities.

Advance concert tickets are $40 and VIP packages are $150. All ticket proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross’s efforts to help the victims of the earthquake in Mexico City, and hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Tickets can be purchased at http://eddiepalmiericoncertforprmx.mivoz.com