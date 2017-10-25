Justin Timberlake shares his love for the Green Bay Packers: “Brett Favre was the king of the South”

GREEN BAY –Love for the Green Bay Packers stretches far beyond the borders of Wisconsin — that includes Hollywood celebrities. Justin Timberlake will perform during the Super Bowl LII halftime show, but the green and gold may be who he wants to see on the field.

Packers.com released a short clip of the singer, who shared his love for the team, going back to the Favre era.

“…Brett Favre was the ‘king of the South,'” said Timberlake. “…when he went to Green Bay, I think that’s when a lot of us in my hometown shifted to become Packers fans.”

J.T. isn’t the only celebrity who cheers for the Packers. Other fans include rapper Lil’ Wayne and Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynold, and Larry the Cable Guy, according to whoonew.com.

“You gotta respect a team that the city owns. That’s one of the coolest things. If you get a chance to go to Lambeau and watch a game, you have to do it,” Timberlake said.