Make dinner a little more festival: Halloween twists you can add to kid-favorite foods

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate Halloween without the sweets! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us the Halloween twists you can add to two kid-favorite foods to make dinner a little more festive.

Spooky Ghost Pizza

Courtesy: She Knows Chef Mom

Ingredients:

1 pizza crust

1 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup marinara sauce or pizza sauce

8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese

Black olives, chopped

Green Olives

Rosemary leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Roll out the crust to ¼ inch thickness. Spread pizza sauce over the crust until it’s fully covered. Bake the crust 9-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Slice the fresh mozzarella. Using a ghost cookie cutter or a knife, cut out some ghost shapes. Place the ghosts on top of the pizza sauce. Using the finely chopped olives, place eyes and mouth on the head of the ghosts. Bake pizza for about 5-6 minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted. Once the pizza is baked, make spiders by sticking the rosemary leaves into the green olives. Place the spiders next to the ghosts and serve.

Eyeball Pasta

Courtesy: Spend with Pennies

Ingredients:

Spinach Pasta of any6 shape

Marinara pasta sauce

String Cheese

Black Olives

Straws

Directions: