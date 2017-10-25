Make dinner a little more festival: Halloween twists you can add to kid-favorite foods

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate Halloween without the sweets! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us the Halloween twists you can add to two kid-favorite foods to make dinner a little more festive.
Spooky Ghost Pizza
Courtesy: She Knows Chef Mom
Ingredients:
- 1 pizza crust
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ¾ cup marinara sauce or pizza sauce
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese
- Black olives, chopped
- Green Olives
- Rosemary leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Roll out the crust to ¼ inch thickness. Spread pizza sauce over the crust until it’s fully covered. Bake the crust 9-10 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown.
- Slice the fresh mozzarella. Using a ghost cookie cutter or a knife, cut out some ghost shapes. Place the ghosts on top of the pizza sauce. Using the finely chopped olives, place eyes and mouth on the head of the ghosts. Bake pizza for about 5-6 minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted.
- Once the pizza is baked, make spiders by sticking the rosemary leaves into the green olives. Place the spiders next to the ghosts and serve.
Eyeball Pasta
Courtesy: Spend with Pennies
Ingredients:
- Spinach Pasta of any6 shape
- Marinara pasta sauce
- String Cheese
- Black Olives
- Straws
Directions:
- Slice string cheese about ¼ inch thick. Cut the olives in half lengthwise.
- Using the straws, cut circles out of the cheese discs. Using the same straw, cut pieces out of the olives. Place the olive pieces in the cheese pieces to make eyeballs.
- Cook pasta according to directions. Top with a serving of pasta sauce and add eyeballs on top.