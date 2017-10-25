Frost ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1am – 8am Thursday

NFL spokesman: Kaepernick to be invited to next owner/player meeting amid anthem protests

October 25, 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks in to the stadium prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart says the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives.

Lockhart adds that the meeting probably will take place next week.

The players’ union and its members decide who attends such gatherings; the league and players met last week in New York in the wake of backlash concerning player demonstrations during the national anthem. Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem before the 2016 season and currently is out of the NFL, did not attend that meeting.

“My understanding is that Colin Kaepernick has been invited to the last two meetings,” Lockhart says Wednesday. “He has been in discussion with the players coalition. I expect that he will be invited to this meeting and we look forward to him joining the conversation. I don’t have any confirmation that he is planning to attend.”

The NFL Players Association also did not have any such confirmation.