“No Amount of Tears:” Students in Milwaukee take a stand against bullying

MILWAUKEE -- Wednesday, October 25th was "Unity Day," a nationwide effort to promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion -- and students in Milwaukee sang songs from the heart, to take a stand against bullying.

The term "bullyside" is used by anti-bullying advocates to describe someone so desperate to escape bullying, they take their own life.

"I never want to watch the news and see the face of one of my students," said Keith Carrington, North Division High School principal.

According to the non-profit, Generations Against Bullying, based in Milwaukee, "bullyside" is one of the leading causes of death among Milwaukee kids between the ages of 10 and 14.

"Who has the power to stop bullying? The students. It's in your hands," said James Dean, Generations Against Bullying.

Mayor Tom Barrett proclaimed October 25th Unity Against Bullying Day. Students in Milwaukee celebrated by raising their voices.

Songwriter Quinlan Bishop and two MPS arts students together composed an original song "No More Tears." The lyrics encourage listeners to stand up to bullying -- and reach out to the bully.

Advocates believe the best way to stop a bully is with compassion. Ask him or her why they are acting out, and if they need help.

"Get to know them and find out what's going on to make you do what you do," said Bishop.

Advocates say if a witness to bullying becomes involved in a non-threatening manner, the bully almost always stops in 10 seconds or less.

Singing may not be the best way to intervene, however, using the words in this tune may be a good place to start.

The original song "No More Tears" will be available on iTunes Friday, November 10th.