No charges after 16-year-old boy accidentally shot by father in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder by his father, in an accidental shooting, officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, October 25th.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy was shot in the left shoulder by his father at a home in the Town of Holland.

Emergency medical directions were provided through by 911 dispatchers prior to EMS arrival.

Upon the arrival of deputies, aid was rendered to the victim and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation revealed that the incident was accidental.

No charges will be filed.