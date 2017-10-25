October 25
-
Racine Zoo celebrates all things rhino and teachers
-
Despite the rain, runners lace up their shoes for annual AIDS Walk Wisconsin and 5K
-
Comedian Jim Gaffigan to perform 1st-ever comedy show at new Bucks arena
-
34-year-old Racine woman arrested for 6th OWI offense on I-94 in Racine County
-
Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
-
6th annual Sista Strut in Estabrook Park celebrates survivors and raises awareness for breast cancer
-
Strut your stuff at the 6th annual Sista Strut for breast cancer awareness
-
‘Mom’s Bad Crew’ takes part in ‘Lung Force’ 5K in honor of late mother: “Hardest thing we’ve been through”
-
Get in the spooky spirit at Racine Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo!” event
-
Man accused of snapping puppy’s neck during argument over Wi-Fi
-
-
Wrap up the summer by heading to these Racine Zoo events
-
“Bullets were non-stop:” Franklin woman on weekend getaway with friends survives Vegas mass shooting
-
“Sickened at what I witnessed:” 9-year-old girl locked in dog cage at Racine County home; 2 arrested