× Reince Priebus rejoins old law firm in first post-WH job

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus announced Wednesday he is returning to his old law firm, his first career move since leaving the administration.

Priebus will rejoin Michael Best and Friedrich LLP as president and chief strategist in the law firm’s Washington office, the firm announced.

“Been great to have time off – but excited to be joining @MichaelBestLaw as President and working out of DC & pumped to join @WashSpeakers!” Priebus tweeted Wednesday morning.

Priebus was forced out of the White House in July and replaced by John Kelly after a short and turbulent six-month tenure.

Priebus previously worked at the Wisconsin-based firm for 13 years before leaving to become the Republican National Committee’s chairman.

“After serving the American people under the Trump administration as chief of staff, Reince will bring his wealth of knowledge and unique understanding of federal, state, and local issues to advise and counsel the firm and its clients,” a news release from Michael Best and Freidrich LLP said.

Earlier this month, Priebus reunited with President Donald Trump for lunch at the White House, a source with knowledge told CNN at the time.