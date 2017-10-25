Sample delicious brunch favorites from 20 of Milwaukee’s hottest brunch locations

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Wicked Hop previewing Let's Brunch MKE. Sample tasty brunch favorites and beverages from Milwaukee's hottest brunch spots.

About Let's Brunch MKE (website)

All tickets include samples from the top Milwaukee Brunch spots such as Brunch, DORSIA, BB's/ Build a breakfast-Build a burger, The Fitz, The Saloon on Calhoun, Mimosa Breakfast & Brunch, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, Kil@wat Milwaukee, SafeHouse, The Wicked Hop, Harbor House, Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro, Stella Milwaukee, Fuel Cafe 5th St.,Milwaukee Art Museum's Cafe Calatrava, Pilcrow Coffee, SoulBoxer Cocktail Co., Deschutes Brewery samples and more!

$35 VIP tickets (Early entry from 10am, VIP seating, and a Bloody Mary)

$25 Pre‑sale tickets