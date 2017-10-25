Wanted: Milwaukee police still searching for Jose Sanchez, Omar Estrada

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for Jose Sanchez and Omar Estrada — wanted in connection with the triple shooting that happened at a south side Milwaukee club in August. One person, a 20-year-old man, was killed.

Prosecutors say on August 26th, Sanchez and Estrada were inside Kana Mojito Lounge near 5th and National where they got into an argument with people on the dance floor.

The man who lost his life was 20-year-old Angel Ortega.

Witnesses told police they saw both men fire weapons in the direction of Angel Ortega and another person outside of the club. Eleven casings for two different handguns were found between the parking lot and the front of the building.

If you see Estrada or Sanchez, you are urged not to approach them. They are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.