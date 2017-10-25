Worker at Bucks arena construction site suffers “non-work related health emergency”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A worker at the Milwaukee Bucks arena construction site required medical attention for a non-work related health emergency on Wednesday afternoon, October 25th.

A statement from Scott Heberlein, vice president and general manager of Mortensen Construction, says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. The statement goes on to say, "The worker received immediate medical care by personnel on site and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment."

FOX6 News learned workers on the job site were called together and the site was shut down for the day.

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident.

