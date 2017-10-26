100 calories of Halloween candy

Posted 4:51 pm, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, October 26, 2017

Whether you’re doling it out or your kids are bringing it home, you may be tempted by a lot of candy this Halloween. Here’s what 100 calories of your favorites measure out to:

  • 4.5 Hershey’s Kisses
  • 2.86 Kit Kat Snack Size Logs
  • 2 Twix Minis
  • 91% Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Snack
  • 25 Skittles
  • 5 Original Starbursts
  • 13.6 Brach’s Candy Corn

