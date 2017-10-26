4-pronged approach: JJ Watt lays out how $37M collected for hurricane victims will be spent

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Texans DE JJ Watt on Thursday, October 26th offered an update on his Hurricane Harvey relief effort — spelling out how the more than $37 million raised will be spent to help victims.

Watt began his video update, posted to social media, by apologizing that it’s been a bit since his last update, saying “I didn’t anticipate breaking my leg, so that threw a bit of a wrench into things.”

He broke his leg on October 8th vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt said he’s taking a four-pronged approach when it comes to helping Harvey victims with the money he’s raised. He has a goal of rebuilding and restoring devastated homes, restoring childcare centers and after-school programs, providing food to those in need, and providing professional medical services, including physical and mental health services.

He’s partnered with four non-profit organizations in an effort to accomplish these goals:

SBP will help rebuild and restore damaged homes

Save the Children will work to rebuild childcare centers and after-school programs

Feeding America will help with food distribution to those in need

AmeriCares will take the lead when it comes to the physical and mental health services

Watt said these non-profits are “boots on the ground in Houston,” and their networks will reach the entire area affected by Harvey.

He again thanked everyone who donated to his Hurricane Harvey YouCaring account.

A total of $37,068,042 was raised in the online fundraiser that closed on September 15th.

