Aaron Rodgers appears with Conan O’Brien in “Clueless Gamer” segment; “13 screws later and here I am”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joins Conan O’Brien on Thursday night, October 26th for a segment to play video games — and among other things, talk about his injury.

Rodgers played “Assassin’s Creed Origins” with Conan. In the preview segment below, Conan asks Rodgers about the injury. Rodgers, who was wearing a sling and had a bandage poking out from his shirt collar, said, “I roll out to my right, I threw the ball and I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground. But I’m good now. 13 screws later and here I am.”

Watch a preview of the Conan segment below.

Conan O’Brien airs each Monday through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. on TBS.