“China can’t copy this:” Milwaukee Composites donating $100K worth of subflooring for streetcar

CUDAHY — It’s relatively unknown even here in its own backyard. A Cudahy company with clients worldwide is helping with the Milwaukee streetcar project.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett excitedly took a world tour of Milwaukee Composites on Thursday, October 26th with the company’s president, Jeff Kober.

The product there will eventually be installed in the initial five vehicles of the Milwaukee streetcar — a donation from the company with a value of about $100,000.

“The money wasn’t anything to do with it. It was that we had to build this floor system here with our people so that they could have a legacy,” said Kober.

Milwaukee Composites employs 70 people and supplies floors and doors for mass transit vehicles around the world. When Kober called the mayor about the donation, Barrett was overwhelmed by a company he was unfamiliar with.

“I thought, who, what, where,” said Barrett.

Mayor Barrett is quite familiar with Milwaukee Composites now.

“I want to thank you for your generosity,” said Barrett.

The Cudahy company’s subflooring has a world-patented structure.

“China can’t copy this,” said Kober.

It’s lightweight, durable, and the City of New York is its largest user. Workers are proud that a product from their hands will be in Milwaukee’s streetcar.

“I look forward to the experience, sharing it with my children. They’ve never been on a city bus so I’m looking forward to riding the streetcar with them,” said a Milwaukee Composites employee.

Milwaukee’s streetcar has its critics. In fact, a recent Marquette University Law School poll found responders opposed to the project by a two to one margin.

Kober said Milwaukee Composites has been involved in streetcar projects in several cities and has yet to see a new start fail.

“It grows. North Carolina, Charlotte. They started one street line and it grows,” said Kober.

Milwaukee Composites was founded 20 years ago, and has grown a lot in those years. The subfloor that will be in the Milwaukee streetcar will eventually be covered with a decorative floor covering. So you won’t see it but now you’ll know it’s there.

Mayor Barrett on Thursday also offered a detailed explanation as to how the streetcar project is being funded: