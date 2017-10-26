“First announced concert:” Maroon 5 to perform at new Bucks arena in September 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Maroon 5 will bring its Red Pill Blues Tour world tour to the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 16, 2018. This marks the first announced concert at the new world-class venue.

Tickets for the show will go on sale starting Saturday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 30th at 12:00 p.m. through Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues” out Friday, November 3rd, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by February 3rd, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.