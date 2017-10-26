Ghosts Under Glass: A evening filled with not too spooky fun for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for a fun way to start the weekend before Halloween, you may want to head to the Mitchell Park Domes. Their Ghosts Under Glass event this Friday turns the Domes into a spooky site. Carl got a preview.

About Ghosts Under Glass (website)

Admission

Admission is $8 per person, two and under free. Click Here to purchase admission and carnival ticktets online. Carnival tickets are $1 each (discounted when bought in bulk) 1 ticket per game (approximately 10 games in the Annex),

2 tickets for the Bounce House.

Individual tickets may also be purchased at the event. Admission is also available in the Domes Gift Shop and at the door the evening of the event. For more information feel free to call the Friends of the Domes at 414-257-5608.

Activities

Kids enjoy Safe indoor trick or treating

A Halloween Carnival with games and prizes,

A tour of the haunted Tropical Dome of Doom

Dia de los Muertos celebration in the Desert Dome

Balloon twisters

Light shows in the Show Dome,

Halloween crafts

Each child will receive a starter bag of trick or treat candy. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Zilli’s Hospitality Group. During Ghosts Under Glass, the Desert Dome will be filled with cheerful candlelight, orange marigolds, and colorful decorations for Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. While this Mexican celebration occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions that appeal to people young and old.