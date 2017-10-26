× Homicide investigation: Body found at scene of fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters were called to the city’s northwest side Wednesday, October 25th for a garbage fire. As they were dousing that fire with water, they found a body in a vehicle. Now, this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Fire crews were called out to reports of a fire near 45th and North around 5:30 p.m.

After the blaze was extinguished, authorities checked a vehicle in this garage, a body was discovered. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The identity of the victim is pending the results of the autopsy investigation.

