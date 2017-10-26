× Milwaukee Brewers sign infielder Eric Sogard to 1-year contract deal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, October 26th the team has signed infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year contract.

Brewers General Manager David Stearns issued the following statement on this signing:

“Eric brings to the team a veteran presence who possesses the ability to play multiple positions and reach base at a high rate. We are pleased to welcome Eric and his family back to Milwaukee for the 2018 season.”

Sogard, 31, batted .273 with 3 HR and 18 RBI in 94 games during his first season with Milwaukee after missing all of 2016 with a left knee

injury. He made 60 starts at four positions (37g at 2B, 20g at SS, 2g at 3B, 1g in LF). He posted a .393 on-base percentage, which would have led

the team if he had enough plate appearances, as he walked 45 times compared to just 37 strikeouts.

Sogard, who was eligible to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2017 postseason, was originally signed last December 15 as a

non-roster invitee to Spring Training. He owns a career batting average of .245 with 11 HR and 123 RBI during seven Major League seasons with

Oakland (2010-15) and Milwaukee (2017).