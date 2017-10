× MPD: 20-year-old man shot near 43rd and Center

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near North 43rd and Center Street Thursday morning, October 26th.

According to police, around 8:45 a.m., a 20-year-old man was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

MPD is seeking suspects and investigating the motive.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.