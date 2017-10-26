MILWAUKEE -- Fans will be keeping up with the Kardashians for a least five more seasons. And OJ Simpson is making headlines again. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
OJ Simpson is making headlines again, but why?
-
OJ Simpson is out of jail and staying in Las Vegas — the elaborate place he’s now living
-
TMZ: The controversy continues for R. Kelly, and OJ Simpson could be getting out of prison
-
Parole board didn’t consider OJ Simpson’s spouse abuse case
-
Plan in motion for OJ Simpson release as soon as Monday
-
OJ Simpson registers at Las Vegas police headquarters
-
-
Prison official: OJ Simpson moving toward release in Nevada
-
Attorney: ‘No doubt’ OJ Simpson goes to Florida after prison
-
The Juice will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in Nevada robbery after almost 9 years in prison
-
OJ Simpson freed; parole official says he’ll live in Vegas
-
TMZ: Taylor Swift is releasing a new album
-
-
TMZ: Justin Bieber is off the hook after hitting a photographer
-
OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight
-
TMZ: A new celebrity romance is brewing