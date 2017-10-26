× “People really do care:” Dominica native living in Wisconsin organizes donation drive after Maria

DOMINICA — More than a month after Hurricane Maria, the people on the island of Dominica are still struggling to get back on their feet.

A Dominica native, living in Wisconsin, is spearheading an effort to send help back home.

Stevenson Bellot organized a donation drive. He said people from all over Wisconsin and even out-of-state have donated everything from food to water to diapers.

Four pallets of supplies will be sent out Friday morning, October 27th. Bellot will also be making the trip back home to hand out supplies.

“We want to bring this to Dominica to give them strength, give them courage. To make them realize people really do care about them even though they’ve never met these people, so the great people of Wisconsin, we cannot thank them enough. It’s cold but the people are wonderful,” Bellot said.

Bellot said $3,500 was donated to this cause, which will help pay for shipping and other items.