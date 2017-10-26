Police seek robbery suspects accused of tying up 10-year-old boy, left home alone

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help identifying two people who allegedly robbed a Bronx home.
The incident occurred on September 27th, when two individuals broke into a residential building in Wakefield and went into the basement apartment, police said.
Once they were inside, the suspected individuals tied up a 10-year-old boy by placing a belt around his neck and affixing it to a pipe, said police.
Police say the boy was home alone.
The individuals stole $8,000 worth of jewelry and fled.
The first individual is described as a man with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jeans.
The second individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.