Police seek robbery suspects accused of tying up 10-year-old boy, left home alone

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help identifying two people who allegedly robbed a Bronx home.

The incident occurred on September 27th, when two individuals broke into a residential building in Wakefield and went into the basement apartment, police said.

Once they were inside, the suspected individuals tied up a 10-year-old boy by placing a belt around his neck and affixing it to a pipe, said police.

Police say the boy was home alone.

The individuals stole $8,000 worth of jewelry and fled.

The first individual is described as a man with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jeans.

The second individual is described as a man who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.