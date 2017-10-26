Police seek suspects after several instances of vandalism at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are seeking suspects after several incidents involving vandalism at Evergreen Park on Calumet Drive.

Police said on October 16th, DPW employees discovered that over the weekend, someone started a fire in the women’s restroom in “Area 1,” causing damage to the floor.

On October 23rd, police said DPW employees found graffiti in the restroom in Area 1, and on a tree and park sign.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to contact them at (920) 459-3333.