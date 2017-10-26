Slow cooker season is getting underway: See how to make slow-cooked beef and mushroom braciole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The slow cooker season is getting underway. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with another recipe for crocktober!

Slow-Cooked Beef and Mushroom Braciole

Ingredients

1 beef Flank Steak (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 cup finely diced mushrooms

1/2 cup finely diced onion

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 slices bacon or prosciutto, chopped (about 1 ounce)

1 can (28 ounce) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend

1 teaspoon salt, divided

Hot cooked pasta or polenta

Instructions

1. Combine mushrooms, onion, cheese and bacon in medium bowl; set aside.

2. Cover beef steak with plastic wrap; pound until steak is 1/4 inch thick.

3. Season steak on both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Arrange mushroom mixture evenly over steak, leaving 1-inch border on all sides. Starting on long side, roll up steak to enclose mushroom mixture. Secure roll with kitchen twine.

4. Place tomatoes in slow cooker; stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and Italian seasoning. Add beef roll to sauce, turning one to coat. Cooked, covered, on HIGH 4 hours or on LOW 6 hours or until beef is tender.

5. Cut braciola diagonally into 1/2" thick slices. Serve over pasta or polenta topped with sauce.

Test Kitchen Tips For a larger flank steak, cut it in half horizontally. Pound the two halves, tope evenly with mushroom mixture and roll up each to make two smaller, more manageable rolls.