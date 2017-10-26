× Smoke inhalation: Dog who survived 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico died when fire spread to pet store

PHILADELPHIA— A Philadelphia animal shelter says one of two dogs killed when a restaurant fire spread to a pet store had recently arrived from Puerto Rico after surviving two hurricanes.

The Saved Me no-kill shelter says on Facebook that Yogi was around four years old. The shepherd mix was flown to Philadelphia after the shelter he was in was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, which followed Hurricane Irma.

The second dog killed was a Chihuahua mix named Precious, and had been taken from a hoarding situation in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The shelter says “both were learning that people were good.”

Officials say the dogs were being held at Doggie Style, a pet store next to the restaurant destroyed by fire Wednesday. They died of smoke inhalation.

Three firefighters had minor injuries.