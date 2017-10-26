Spaghetti with the Sisters: Shhh… It’s time for St. Joan Antida High School’s biggest secret

MILWAUKEE - Spaghetti with the Sisters has been a tradition at St. Joan Antida High School for 62 years. And sisters Jennifer Daul and Monica Fumo join Real Milwaukee to give us a taste of the event and the secret spaghetti recipe that makes it so popular.

The Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida invite you to join us for our 62nd Annual Spaghetti with the Sisters on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Over 60 years ago, the Sisters of Charity began a Spaghetti Dinner as a way to bring our community together to support the young women of SJA. The Sisters’ secret recipe has been closely guarded and handed down from generation to generation. On November 5, the halls of SJA will once again be filled with the delicious aroma of mouthwatering, homemade meatballs topped with a delectable, Italian spaghetti sauce your taste buds will never forget! Once a year, more than 850 members of the Milwaukee community join us for this wonderful event.

Spaghetti with the Sisters raises critical funds for school operations so that we can keep an SJA education accessible to all young women who seek it. More than 98% of our current SJA students require financial aid to pay their tuition.

We hope you will join us on Sunday, November 5, 2017!