× Teacher knocked out by punch at youth prison wants to talk with Gov. Walker about conditions there

IRMA — The teacher who was knocked out by a single punch from an inmate at Wisconsin’s juvenile prison wants to talk with Gov. Scott Walker about conditions there.

Pandora Lobacz says she contacted the governor’s office on Wednesday to discuss the situation at Lincoln Hills. Walker has yet to visit the prison which has been under federal investigation for nearly three years and the subject of multiple lawsuits.

Lobacz was knocked out by an inmate on Oct. 11.

Walker has said he’s doing everything possible to ensure safety at the prison that houses about 160 juveniles. Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher met with staff there last week.

Earlier this week Democratic state Sen. Chris Taylor, of Madison, introduced a bill to close the prison within a year.