The workout class coming to Milwaukee that combines aerobics with double dutch

MILWAUKEE -- When you were jumping rope as a kid you probably never considered how many calories you were burning. That's why Sean and Michelle Clark decided to turn double dutch into an aerobic workout -- and they join Real Milwaukee to tech us some of their moves.
Michelle Clark, Double Dutch World Champion and Sean Clark, Master Double Dutch Aerobics Instructor, are the owners of Double Dutch Aerobics. Double Dutch Aerobics is an hour Aerobics class that combines Double Dutch with an assortment of aerobics exercises including, jumping jacks, push-ups, mountain climbs and more, inside the ropes. That's not all, we've also included professional competition combinations, along with street style jumping.