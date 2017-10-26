GLENDALE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Twisted Realms Haunted House. It's unlike any haunted house you've ever experienced for one simple reason...

About Twisted Realms Haunted House (website)

Twisted Realms Haunted House is unlike any haunted house you've ever experienced for one simple reason: we're interactive. This means that as you venture through the attraction, you will have to use touch to continue through. There are hidden exits, doors that open in strange ways, secret buttons or levers to be pulled... who knows what you'll have to do... but one thing is clear - The Twisted want you to stay... and they won't make it easy for you to find your way out. This October, experience over 30 scenes in our new venue and be prepared to enter the darkness. The Twisted are waiting...