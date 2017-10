Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Halloween weekend is here! The kids get the candy -- but what about something for the adults. Craft spirits specialists Zack Lozoff joins FOX6 Wakekup with some creepy cocktails.

Mole Old Fashioned

2oz Roca Patron Reposado Tequila

.5oz Simple Syrup

2-3 Dashes The Bitter Truth Spiced Chocolate Bitters

Fresh Orange Peel for Garnish

Combine ingredients in mixing glass with ice, STIR until cold, strain into large rocks glass with large ice cube, garnish with orange peel