Admirals rebound to top IceHogs, 5-2

ROCKFORD, IL — Anders Lindback stopped 24 shots and Yakov Trenin scored twice to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Admirals improved to 4-0-0-0 on the road this season. Milwaukee has scored five goals in each of its road games.

Milwaukee captain Trevor Smith recorded a milestone in the contest with a two-point effort. With the second point, Smith reached 400 career points in the AHL in his 531st AHL game.

Lindback was brilliant for the Ads as he moved his record this season to 5-0-0. Lindback stopped 10 shots in the third period to preserve the victory for Milwaukee.

The IceHogs scored the first goal of the game as Tomas Jurco beat the Ads defense around the net and wrapped a goal inside the right post at 1:38 of the first period.

Rockford took a 2-0 lead when David Kampf slapped a loose puck into the net at 7:46 of the first period. IceHogs defenseman Carl Dahlstrom’s shot went off the crossbar but Kampf scored before Lindback was able to cover the puck.

Milwaukee got on the board with 2.2 seconds remaining in the first period. Rushing into the zone on the power play, Emil Pettersson received a pass from Smith and slid a backhander through the legs of goalie J-F Berube for his third goal of the season, first on the power play.

Milwaukee tied the game at 3:26 of the second period when goaltender Lindback sent a long pass from the defensive zone to Tyler Moy, sparking a 2-on-1 into the Rockford end. Moy spun a pass to Yakov Trenin in the left circle and Trenin snapped a shot past Berube for his second goal of the season.

Smith scored the eventual game-winner when he deflected a Bobby Butler shot into the net. Smith’s second goal of the season, which was scored on the power play, was his 400th career point in the AHL. Butler and Pettersson notched the helpers.

Butler chased a loose puck down in Rockford’s right circle and blasted a shot in stride for his third goal of the campaign at 14:03. Justin Kirkland recorded the lone assist.

Trenin scored his second of the game into an empty net at 17:45 of the third period with assists going to Kirkland and Anthony Richard.

The Admirals visit Chicago for the first time this season Sat., Oct. 28. Milwaukee resumes its home schedule on Wed., Nov. 1 at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Panther Arena..

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and on Facebook.