Hartford hits the road and wins a thriller in Menasha

MENASHA-- Hartford had to go to Menasha for their Division 2 game and maybe the game of the night. First Orioles drive, Logan Broker takes the pass and 52 yards later it`s 7-0. Next drive Tristan Bradley has Tim Seramur in the end zone, the 27 yard hookup gives them a 14-0 lead. Menasha trying to get something going, Cole Popp taking the snap and Seth Kuchinski isn't having it as he gets the tackle for a loss. And Hartford is able to move on after winning in double overtime.

Hartford 31

Menasha 28

Final