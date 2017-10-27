Hilarious! Outtakes from the Conan O’Brien interview with QB Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Conan O’Brien show on TBS Thursday, October 26th — to talk about his broken collar bone and play some video games.

Rodgers took part in a segment Conan calls the “Clueless Gamer” segment. The pair played “Assassin’s Creed Origins.” What you didn’t see if just below. The Conan show posted outtakes from the segment with Rodgers as well as offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

Watch the outtakes from the Rodgers interview below.

Watch the entire interview with Rodgers as it aired on TBS just below.

Conan O’Brien airs each Monday through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. on TBS.