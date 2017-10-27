“Homemade, hand-dipped chocolates:” Freese’s Candy Shoppe has been family owned and operated since 1928

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Freese’s Candy Shoppe -- which has been family owned and operated since 1928.

About Freese's Candy Shoppe (website)

Otto Freese opened the original store -- it included a soda fountain back then -- just down the street from our present location in historic downtown West Allis. Some of our customers remember visiting the original candy shoppe and they've been coming back ever since.

We take great pride in presenting our customers with the finest homemade, hand-dipped chocolates. We use only the finest ingredients in our recipes that have been handed down three generations.