MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday, October 27th that in the last two years, they have investigated the opioid deaths of eight children under the age of five.

In the last 2 yrs, MCMEO has investigated the opioid deaths of 8 children under the age of 5. #TakeBackWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 27, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.