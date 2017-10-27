Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- It's quite the process to create the many different flavors of Jelly Belly jelly beans. Carl got a rare opportunity to sample the product at different stages of that process.

FAQ about Jelly Belly jelly beans (website)

If I am allergic to peanuts, can I eat Jelly Belly jelly beans? We do not use peanuts as an ingredient in any confections manufactured in any of our plants. However, there are a limited number of confections that we offer that are packed in our facility but are produced by other companies, and some of the facilities they use also process peanuts. Therefore, please look for the term “Peanut Free” on packages and bulk bin labels to ensure that the product is peanut free. For those with multiple sensitivities, please be aware we process tree nuts in our U.S. plants. See our Tree Nut FAQ.



NOTE: On occasion, other companies repackage our products in their own production facilities. If our product is packaged and distributed by another company, it will be noted on the package. Please check with the repackaging company regarding possible allergen exposure. In addition, licensed goods that bear our name, but are produced by other companies, may contain peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg products and/or other allergens. What makes Sport beans jelly beans different from regular jelly beans? Sport Beans jelly beans are a sports nutrition chew, specially formulated with sports performance in mind. They provide 25g of easily digestible carbohydrate for fuel during exercise. Plus they include electrolytes sodium and potassium for proper fluid balance, and B1, B2, B3, and C vitamins for energy metabolism and good health. Each single serving package is 100 calories. How long does it take to make a Jelly Belly bean? It takes 7 to 14 days to make a Jelly Belly bean, and we're not kidding! It's an involved process carried out by master candy makers using both modern methods and age-old techniques.