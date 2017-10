Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUN PRAIRIE-- In Division 1 playoffs, Kettle Moraine squaring off against Sun Prairie. Defense would set the tone as future Badger Marty Strey greets Max Herro with a bear hug and the sack, one of 3 in the 1st quarter. The offense arrives late in the 2nd quarter, Jack Zander connecting with Caden White from 25 yards out, 10-0 Sun Praire at the half. Kettle Moraine's season comes to an end with the loss.

Kettle Moraine 14

Sun Prairie 38

Final