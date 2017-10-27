Major milestone: A look at the upcoming changes to the Zoo Interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Overnight last night (Thursday 10/26)

A major milestone traffic switch was completed that shifted traffic onto the new lanes of I-94 West and the I-94 West exit ramp to WIS 100 opened at 5AM this morning (Including access from the I-41/894 North to I-94 West and I-41 South to I-94 West system ramps)

The WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 West also opened this morning (Friday)

Next week just one closure for the Zoo Interchange to be aware of:

Monday, October 30

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at National Avenue for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM